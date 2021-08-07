RedFOX Labs Market Cap Tops $55.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $55.09 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00302819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00132657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00152167 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003350 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.