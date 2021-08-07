Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

MWA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,270. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $23,515,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $11,691,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

