Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,802,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock worth $180,634,997. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

