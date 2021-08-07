Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.46.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.18. 1,045,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -84.50. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

