PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 5,793,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,109. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48.

Get PPL alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.