Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

