Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.
In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
About Crown Castle International
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
