Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.94.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,667. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.40.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,283,829.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,255,054.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,179 shares of company stock worth $7,976,570. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

