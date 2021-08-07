8,292 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 212,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sanofi by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

