Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 9,010 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $179,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.71 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91.

