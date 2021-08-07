Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

