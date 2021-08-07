ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,603 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after buying an additional 1,087,126 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

