Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $13.39 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 367,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.70. 615,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

