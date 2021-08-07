Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,579 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $57.86. 14,888,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,407,877. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.