iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,298,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.03. 270,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,101. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

