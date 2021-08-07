Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 9,470 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Q2 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Q2 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

QTWO traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,125. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

