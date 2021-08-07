Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 4,830 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 61.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 673,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

