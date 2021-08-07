Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.04. The stock had a trading volume of 760,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,951. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.24 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

