Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,294 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.64% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,461,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,126. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

