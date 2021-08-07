Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. 3,550,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

