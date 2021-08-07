Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $8.86 Million Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 312,646 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of BXS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,479. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.