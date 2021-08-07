Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 71,350 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,350 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.53. 1,042,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

