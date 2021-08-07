Whiting USA Trust II (WHZT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 27th

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 146.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of WHZT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.49. 498,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,480. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. Whiting USA Trust II has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Get Whiting USA Trust II alerts:

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Its oil and gas properties include interests in approximately 364.1 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 42 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 8 states.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.