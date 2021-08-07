Whiting USA Trust II (WHZT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 27th

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 146.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of WHZT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.49. 498,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,480. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. Whiting USA Trust II has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
About Whiting USA Trust II
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.