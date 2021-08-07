Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.52-$1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. 192,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Blucora’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

