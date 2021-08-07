Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.95) EPS. Trinseo updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.440-$11.350 EPS.

NYSE:TSE traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $52.25. 456,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

