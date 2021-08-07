Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.73.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 150,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

