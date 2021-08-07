Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for about 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James by 35.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,565,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $61,280,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $56,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. increased their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

NYSE RJF traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.88. 481,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

