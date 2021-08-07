$3.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $4.48. AutoNation reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $13.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $16.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $13.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AN shares. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,768,086 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.23. 823,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,249. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

