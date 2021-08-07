adbank Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,482.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, adbank has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $37,482.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.00874563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00040962 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

