Aavegotchi (GHST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60.90 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $101.86 million and $60.90 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.00874563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00040962 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 59,221,960 coins and its circulating supply is 56,599,896 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

