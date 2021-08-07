Beaxy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $709.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $709.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.00874563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00040962 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

