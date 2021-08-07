SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. SUKU has a market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $283,129.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUKU has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.00874563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00040962 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUKUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.