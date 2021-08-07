The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COO. Stephens upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.29.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $413.00. The stock had a trading volume of 222,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.31. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $294.93 and a twelve month high of $425.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

