Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

FLXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

