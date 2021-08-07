Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 15,155 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.64% of Integer worth $20,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.24. The stock had a trading volume of 79,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,683. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

