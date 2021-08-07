Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 295 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,207,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $152.86. The company had a trading volume of 324,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

