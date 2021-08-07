2,225 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. 747,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,897. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.