Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 2,564 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. 2,861,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,090. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

