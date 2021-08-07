Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.48. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

