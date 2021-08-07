Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.20. 1,416,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

