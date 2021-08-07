Essex Savings Bank Invests $213,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.89. 604,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.95. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.