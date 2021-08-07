Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Capital One Financial in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,920 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,274 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.