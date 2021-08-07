Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.90.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 640,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,727. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.