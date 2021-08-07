Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) PT Lowered to $10.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.34. 1,473,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.77. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after acquiring an additional 806,854 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 88.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 518,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 160.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 624,743 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

