Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.