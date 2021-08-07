BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.60.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 474,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,510. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

