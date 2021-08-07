Truist Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $200.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.96.
NASDAQ:ZG traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 645.29, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $212.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
