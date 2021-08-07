Truist Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $200.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.96.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 645.29, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

