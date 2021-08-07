Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 4,607,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

