Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 84 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $132.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.32. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

