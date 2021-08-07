Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243,816 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

ROK traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,426. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $315.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

