Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $52.25. 335,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

